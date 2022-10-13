Hyundai DCT Issue Leads to 53k Vehicles Being Recalled in the U.S.

On September 21st, the Office of Defects Investigation got in touch with Hyundai Motor America over complaints for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz alleging a loss of motive power while driving at various speeds. The South Korean automaker started analyzing these reports, and one day later, Hyundai concluded that the root cause lies within the transmission.
The gearbox in question is the wet-clutch DCT used in the 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder Santa Cruz and many other late-model vehicles. On September 28th, the safety boffins at Hyundai told the Office of Defects Investigation that “an internal fault with the DCT’s high-pressure electric oil pump” is the most likely root cause for triggering the fail-safe driving mode.
One day later, the North America Safety Decision Authority within Hyundai Motor America decided that a recall is needed. The South Korean automaker is aware of 229 incidents beginning June 1st through September 26th in the United States alone. Fortunately for affected owners, there are no confirmed accidents or injuries related to the said recall condition.
A grand total of 53,142 vehicles are called back in the U.S. of A., starting with 32,833 examples of the 2021 to 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe. The remainder consists of the Santa Cruz (9,142 units), Sonata (6,840 units), Elantra N (1,165 units), Veloster N (2,130 units), and Kona N (1,032 units). The build dates of these vehicles range from August 20th, 2020 to May 13th, 2022.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explain the issue as being “an internal fault triggering DTCs and illumination of multiple warning lights on the instrument cluster display. The internal fault detection forces the vehicle to enter a fail-safe driving mode, resulting in approximately 20 to 30 seconds of unimpeded motive power, followed by a complete loss of vehicle power due to disengagement of the transmission clutches and drive gears.” The faulty component is listed as the electric oil pump assembly, which bears part number 46220-2N500.
Dealers will be instructed on December 5th to inspect the eight-speed transmission and – if necessary – replace it. Dealers will also reprogram the dual-clutch transmission’s control unit with updated software that provides better fail-safe driving capability. Hyundai says the revised software logic in the control unit was implemented in production in April and May 2022.
Even though all of the aforementioned vehicles are covered under the new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai will provide owners of affected vehicles reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses related to the recall condition.
