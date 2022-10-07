Kia America Finally Reveals 2023 Telluride Model Pricing

Named after a mining town in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the Telluride SUV model from Kia was first introduced in 2016, and production started in 2019 as the 2020 model. Now, the 2023 Telluride finally has a price tag attached to it. Well, multiple price tags, given that we’re talking about an entire suite of trims.
This year, there are two new levels available from the EX trim option upwards. They’re called X-Line and X-Pro, which are designed for the “drivers who enjoy going off the beaten path.”
They feature exterior design elements that add to the overall “ruggedness and refinement” of the SUV. The X-Line updates include an enhanced ground clearance by 0.4 inches (10 mm), an advanced tow mode, and an improved traction control system. The X-Pro goes a bit further by adding 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, a 5,500-pound (2,500 kg) tow capacity, and a 110-volt inverter outlet. However, one feature that stays the same no matter what trim you opt for is the 3.8-liter V6 engine, capable of producing 291 horsepower (295 ps) and 262 (355 Nm) lb-ft of torque.
Marketing descriptions aside, at the end of the day, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And as the possible future beholder, this is what you will have to pay if you want a brand new 2023 Kia Telluride.The SUV starts from an MSRP of $35,690. That's for the LX FWD package, of course. If you want the LX AWD, you'll have to fork out $37,690. Next up, the FWD S trim package comes in at $37,590, with the AWD option at $35,590.
Further up the line, there is the EX that costs $41,290 for the front-wheel drive system, but if you want the all-wheel drive system, it’s exactly $2,000 more expensive, at $43,290. Also, the EX is the first trim to feature the new X-Line AWD option at $45,485. The SX trim is $45,490 with FWD, $47,490 for the AWD, $48,885 for the new X-Line AWD, and there’s also the X-Pro AWD package at $49,885.
Now for the top of the food chain trim, there's the SX-Prestige package. It has no FWD option and starts at $50,390. Then there's the X-Line AWD which costs $51,785, and the X-Pro AWD, which is $52,785.
All prices are without any taxes and destination charges.
The first models are set to arrive at Kia retailers this October.
