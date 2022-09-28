2023 Kia Niro Hybrid U.S. Pricing Announced – Bigger Size for More Benjamins

Having grown in size for the new model year, the 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid is on its way to dealers across all 50 states, stretched across three trim levels, and packing an electrified powertrain.
The lineup comprises the LX, EX, and SX grades, with pricing kicking off at $26,490, $29,090, and $32,490, respectively, before the $1,295 destination charge. This makes it $1,800 pricier than its predecessor in the base flavor, which was part of the old generation.
Kia has yet to announce what each version of the 2023 Niro Hybrid gets, stating only that all bar the entry-level can be specified with the optional Touring Package, which adds “attractive styling touches.” They also say that the standard safety gear across the range comprises the Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, and Blind Spot Collision Warning with Parallel Exit.
No matter which one you go for, all variants of the 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid get the same powertrain, a hybrid assembly that combines the 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with a 32 kW (44 ps / 43 hp) electric motor. The total output is rated at 139 hp (141 ps / 104 kW), and it has a combined 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal. Everything is transferred to the front wheels through a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission. The EPA-estimated fuel efficiency is rated at 53 mpg (4.4 l/100 km) combined.
Unveiled earlier this year, the all-new Kia Niro has styling tweaks inspired by the HabaNiro Concept. As a result of the bigger footprint compared to its predecessor, it has more space on the inside, where customers will find the dual panoramic display that is available as an option and some eco materials used throughout its construction. Plug-in hybrid and battery-electric derivatives will complete the family for the 2023 model year stateside.
Kia has yet to announce what each version of the 2023 Niro Hybrid gets, stating only that all bar the entry-level can be specified with the optional Touring Package, which adds “attractive styling touches.” They also say that the standard safety gear across the range comprises the Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, and Blind Spot Collision Warning with Parallel Exit.
No matter which one you go for, all variants of the 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid get the same powertrain, a hybrid assembly that combines the 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with a 32 kW (44 ps / 43 hp) electric motor. The total output is rated at 139 hp (141 ps / 104 kW), and it has a combined 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal. Everything is transferred to the front wheels through a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission. The EPA-estimated fuel efficiency is rated at 53 mpg (4.4 l/100 km) combined.
Unveiled earlier this year, the all-new Kia Niro has styling tweaks inspired by the HabaNiro Concept. As a result of the bigger footprint compared to its predecessor, it has more space on the inside, where customers will find the dual panoramic display that is available as an option and some eco materials used throughout its construction. Plug-in hybrid and battery-electric derivatives will complete the family for the 2023 model year stateside.