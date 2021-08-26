2022 Kia Niro Hybrid Gets New Badges in America, Not Much Else

1 Kia America Offers at-Home Test Drives for Two of Its Most High-Tech Cars

The 2022 Niro Hybrid has officially entered Kia’s portfolio in the United States almost half a year after it was shown next to its plug-in hybrid sibling. 6 photos



Everything else carries over from the previous model, including the MSRP of the LX entry-level variant that still sits at $24,690 before the $1,175 destination charge, dealer fees, and options.



Speaking of pricing, the LX is followed by the LXS and LXS SE, which can be ordered from $26,090 and $27,590, respectively. The Touring SE is a $29,890 affair, and for the range-topping EX Premium, customers are looking at a minimum of $31,990.



Power comes from the same 1.6-liter GDI engine and electric motor, rated at a combined 139 HP and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque. Assisting the motor is a 1.56 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery.



In terms of safety gear, the LSX and LXS SE grades are equipped with forward collision-avoidance assist, vehicle and pedestrian detection (camera type), blind spot collision warning with rear cross traffic collision, lane following assist, high beam assist, and driver attention warning with lane vehicle departure alert.



The Touring SE adds a camera- and radar-based forward collision avoidance assist with cyclist detection too, navigation-based smart cruise control, and highway driving assist. The top-of-the-line EX Premium features all of the above, and reverse parking distance warning at no extra cost.



