2022 Kia Niro Spied Inside Out, Shows Big Screens, More Mature Design

Kia is about to bring more heat on the subcompact crossover class with the redesigned Niro . The second generation series will replace the current one, which has been in production since 2016, and will arrive with a reinterpreted front end, new interior styling, and more modern technology features. 15 photos



The scooped prototype wore thick camo on most body panels, save for the A and B pillars, roof, side skirts, and some parts of the front fenders, but even so, we can see that it will get an entirely new design, inspired by the



The large air intake is flanked by two lighting units, and the grille will probably resemble a shark’s snout. The rather large horizontal taillights will be replaced by boomerang-shaped LED units at the back, and it appears that the Korean automaker chose to move the rear license plate holder from the bumper to the tailgate. That big hump does a very good job at hiding other changes, on the other hand.



Interior space will be improved, as the



The HVAC control panel has a new design, and so does the center console, which hosts various buttons for the heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, park assist, and drive mode selector next to the



