Kia America Offers at-Home Test Drives for Two of Its Most High-Tech Cars

10 Aug 2021, 12:22 UTC ·
The global health crisis is not over yet, which means our lives are still more or less affected by restrictions, depending on which area of the globe we live in. That’s why industries are trying to find a way around those limitations, and the automotive sector makes no exception. Kia is now offering at-home test drives to potential customers.
To be fair, this is not a first in the car sales industry, as more luxury automakers already employed these kinds of programs, but now the phenomenon expands to more affordable brands as well. Kia America calls its program “Kia@Home” and, so far, it offers it just for two of its models: the Carnival MPV and the all-electric Niro EV.

According to Russell Wager, Vice President of Marketing for Kia America, these are two of the manufacturer’s most high-tech offerings and now shoppers get a chance to drive them in their own individual, real-world settings.
Kia’s test driving experience is two-hour-long, including a thorough walkaround from a Kia drive specialist. In order to schedule one, you have to go on Kia’s website, choose one of the two models, and hit the “test drive at home” button. Appointments are being scheduled through October 3.

However, you should know that this service is not available in the entire country. You can only test-drive Kia’s cars in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City Metro, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington.
The Carnival MPV can also be tested in a few additional locations: Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Tampa.

We’re not sure if Kia’s figured out all the logistics yet and how profitable the program will be for the automaker. But all that aside, Kia boasts of its Kia@Home service being a more interactive, personalized, and convenient way for potential buyers to familiarize themselves with the vehicles and test their capabilities. Moreover, they can do it when and where they want.
