Overheating Problem Prompts Kia Niro Recall In the UK

If you happen to live in the United Kingdom and drive a Niro, Kia would like to have a look at your eco-friendly crossover. More to the point, an electrical relay fitted to 5,020 examples of the breed could overheat, a problem that prompted a nationwide recall.

Of course, the fix comes at no cost to the owner.



Related to both the Hyundai Ioniq and Kona Electric, the Niro has been updated at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with sleeker looks, more standard equipment, and UVO Connect telematics for the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Pricing for the mid-cycle refresh isn’t available for the time being, but the pre-facelift starts at £23,845 for the hybrid.



On-the-road pricing for the plug-in hybrid starts at £31,195 while the e-Niro tops the lineup at £36,495. The all-electric model utilizes a 64-kWh battery, enabling a driving range of up to 282 miles. The Kona Electric with the larger of two battery options starts at £36,345, offering up to 279 miles because it’s lighter than the e-Niro.



Not long now, the Soul EV will go on sale in the United Kingdom with… wait for it… the 64-kWh battery and front-mounted electric motor of the Kona Electric and e-Niro. With the help of



