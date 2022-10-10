2023 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Priced at $33,740 in the United States

Codenamed SG2, the second-generation Kia Niro was revealed almost a year ago at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show in South Korea. The redesigned model is offered with three levels of electrifications, starting with a 1.6-liter GDi hybrid that uses a dual-clutch transmission with six ratios.
Priced at $26,490 sans DFC in the United States, the hybrid is joined by a plug-in hybrid with an MPGe rating of 108 as opposed to 105 for the previous generation. Available from $33,740 plus $1,295 for the destination freight charge, this fellow is expected to arrive in dealer stock in the near future.
The attached release comes with a disclaimer that reads “quantities limited until vehicle stock improves,” which is another way of saying that “we don’t know how many we’ll make due to supply chain issues.” With a full charge of the li-poly battery, 33 miles (53 kilometers) of EV range are possible.
Based on in-house testing, Kia says that under three hours are needed to recharge the Niro PHEV from zero to 100 percent from a Level 2 charger. Available in all 50 states, the plug-in sibling features the 1.6 GDi and DCT of the aforementioned hybrid. The electric motor is good for 62 kW (make that 83 horsepower), and the combined output rating is 180 horsepower.
The South Korean automaker also mentions 195 pound-foot (264 Nm) of total system torque channeled to the front wheels. AWD isn’t available, which is understandable given that the Sportage PHEV features all-wheel drive as standard. Speaking of which, the larger and more expensive crossover is targeting 32 miles (51 kilometers) of electric driving range.
Two grades are offered in the U.S. at press time, namely the $33,740 EX and $39,490 SX Touring. What are you getting for your hard-earned cash? Lots of stuff, but Kia is much obliged to charge a few bucks extra for a supplemental cabin heater in the EX. Bundled with the Cold Weather Package, this system is joined by a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.
SX Touring customers are presented with 18-inch wheels and the two-tone Aero C-pillar color panel option. Convenience technology features such as available dual panoramic displays and a transferable digital key also need to be mentioned. In terms of safety, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid flaunts no fewer than 16 advanced driver assistance features as standard, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Blind Spot Collision Warning.
