2023 Kia K5 Drops LX Trim Level, LXS Opens the List at $25,090

Rumored to be dropped from the U.S. lineup alongside the Stinger, the K5 enters 2023 with fewer trim levels. Kia has discontinued the LX trim level in favor of the LXS, which brings up the starting price to $25,090.
The South Korean automaker has also dropped all-wheel drive from the LXS, relegating it to the GT-Line ($26,490) as an optional extra ($28,190). The remainder of the lineup consists of the EX ($28,990) and GT ($31,490). Prices exclude the manufacturer’s $1,095 destination and freight charge.
New for 2023, the well-equipped Kia GT-Line is now available with a panoramic roof package that further sweetens the deal with LED interior lighting. This option also includes a plethora of gloss black along the B pillars, windshield, and shark fin-style antenna for a sportier appearance.
A heated steering wheel is now standard on the GT-Line AWD. Last, but certainly not least, acoustic glass for the front side windows now comes standard on both GT-Line trim levels, the EX, and the range-topping GT.
When it comes to mechanical bits and bobs, the K5 is rocking a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline direct-injected engine with 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (264 Nm) on deck. The four-cylinder lump is connected exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the best fuel economy for this combo is 31 mpg (7.6 l/100 km) on the combined cycle.
Further up the spectrum, the South Korean automaker flaunts a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline direct-injected engine connected to a dual-clutch tranny. Rated at 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm), this mill is exclusive to the GT and promises up to 27 mpg (8.7 l/100 km) combined.
193.1 inches long and gifted with a 112.2-inch wheelbase, the mid-size sedan boasts a lot of safety features as standard. Highlights include the likes of Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Lane Following Assist, as well as Lane Keeping Assist.
New for 2023, the well-equipped Kia GT-Line is now available with a panoramic roof package that further sweetens the deal with LED interior lighting. This option also includes a plethora of gloss black along the B pillars, windshield, and shark fin-style antenna for a sportier appearance.
A heated steering wheel is now standard on the GT-Line AWD. Last, but certainly not least, acoustic glass for the front side windows now comes standard on both GT-Line trim levels, the EX, and the range-topping GT.
When it comes to mechanical bits and bobs, the K5 is rocking a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline direct-injected engine with 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (264 Nm) on deck. The four-cylinder lump is connected exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the best fuel economy for this combo is 31 mpg (7.6 l/100 km) on the combined cycle.
Further up the spectrum, the South Korean automaker flaunts a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline direct-injected engine connected to a dual-clutch tranny. Rated at 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm), this mill is exclusive to the GT and promises up to 27 mpg (8.7 l/100 km) combined.
193.1 inches long and gifted with a 112.2-inch wheelbase, the mid-size sedan boasts a lot of safety features as standard. Highlights include the likes of Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Lane Following Assist, as well as Lane Keeping Assist.