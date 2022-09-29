2023 Kia Rio Adds Oil Level Sensor, MSRP Starts From $16,550

The most affordable car in Kia’s U.S. lineup enters MY23 with one notable change worthy of your attention. Even though it features a dipstick, the only engine available now flaunts an oil level sensor.
The four-door sedan is available in two nicely-equipped trim levels, starting with the LX that costs $16,550 excluding the destination charge. Available in either white or silver with a black tricot and woven cloth interior, the base specification relies on a 1.6-liter mill with 120 horsepower and 112 pound-foot (152 Nm) of torque on deck. The IVT intelligent variable automatic transmission is standard issue, along with air conditioning, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat, and a tilt steering wheel with audio controls.
Convenience goodies include power windows, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. As for safety bits and bobs, customers are getting six airbags, stability control, and hill-start assist.
The S trim level, which starts at $17,190, can be had in four additional colors. Available extras include automatic climate control, LED headlights and positioning lights, and SiriusXM satellite radio. In terms of standard goodies, 60/40 split-folding rear seats are joined by remote keyless entry, a sliding armrest, and cruise control with steering wheel-mounted controls.
Priced at $17,490 sans destination, the five-door hatchback is exclusively offered in S specification with the same standard and available features as mentioned earlier. What’s known as the Technology Package on the four-door sedan S is listed as the S Technology Package for the five-door hatchback S, even though its contents are similar. Priced at $1,800, this package adds more safety features, SiriusXM, 16-inch alloys, rear disc brakes, automatic climate control, rear occupant alert, and a little bit of chrome.
Both body styles share a 101.6-in (2,580-mm) wheelbase, putting the Rio firmly in subcompact territory. In terms of gas mileage, the EPA estimates no more than 36 miles per gallon (6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) combined.
