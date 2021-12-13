Kia, Hyundai Recall Rio, Accent To Replace the Brake Master Cylinder

CVT

More specifically, the brake master cylinder in the subcompact models has been produced with sharp edges on one of the secondary inner cup seal seats. This condition leads to premature wear of the seal, translating to reduced hydraulic pressure applied by the master cylinder under braking.In addition to sponginess, drivers may also experience longer pedal travel. But more importantly, reduced braking performance and extended stopping distance increase the risk of a crash. So far, Hyundai and Kia have identified one warranty claim and zero crashes related to this manufacturing issue.The recall involves the 2020 to 2021 Kia Rio manufactured from September 29th, 2020 through July 1st, 2021, as well as the 2021 Hyundai Accent produced from September 21st, 2020, through July 1st, 2021. The Tier 1 OEM supplier responsible for the incorrectly manufactured brake master cylinder is the Mexican subsidiary of South Korea’s Mando Corporation.A grand total of 87 Accents and 76 Rios are called back, and owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on January 28th at the latest. Dealers have been instructed to replace the master cylinder with a brand-new one featuring a properly machined body. Owners who have replaced the master cylinder at their own expense are eligible for reimbursement.Over in the United States, the Accent is Hyundai’s most affordable nameplate at $16,645 sans taxes for the base specification. The Rio is even more affordable at $16,150 before destination charge, and both models rely on a 1.6-liter N/A engine with 120 horsepower on tap. Only available with front-wheel drive, the Accent and Rio both use the Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission that utilizes a chain belt instead of a traditional’s metallic belt as the power transfer mechanism within the gearbox.