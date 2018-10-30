2019 Kia Rio Loses Manual Transmission In the U.S.

Refreshed from the ground up for the 2018 model year, 2019 sees the Rio lose the manual transmission. The six-speed automatic will have to make do, and despite the higher starting price, it is important to mention that the two transmissions have overall ratings of 32 miles per gallon.
Pricing for the four-door sedan starts at $15,300 (LX 6AT), and the range-topping trim level (S 6AT) comes in at $16,100. In other words, the newcomer is $1,400 more expensive than the LX 6MT from the previous model year. The five-door hatchback, on the other hand, is available in S 6AT specification for the 2019 model year.
Comparing the Rio with the similarly-equipped automatic from 2018, the 2019 is $310 costlier. Customers who want three pedals and a good ol’ manual can look elsewhere, with Nissan offering the Versa Sedan from $12,360 excluding destination. But being a five-speed transmission, the four-cylinder engine in the Versa is on the loud side of internal combustion when driven on the freeway.
Turning our attention back to the Rio, the engine develops 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque from 1.6 liters of displacement. Standard features include buttons on the steering wheels, air conditioning, 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with AM, FM, MP3, SiriusXM, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, power heated mirrors, and power windows.
Move on up to the S 6AT, and Kia is much obliged to sweeten the deal with cruise control, remote keyless entry, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with 7.0 inches in diagonal for the touchscreen infotainment system. Go for the S Technology Package, and you’re treated to Forward Collision Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist among other driver-assist systems.
Even though sedans and subcompacts aren’t doing so great in the United States, the Rio remains an inspired buy in the segment. Just over 2,000 examples were sold in September 2018, a handful fewer than the 2,037 sold in September 2017. Comparing the figures from 2017 and 2016 reveals the extent of how the market changed in the past couple of years: 28,700 versus 16,760 units.
Comparing the Rio with the similarly-equipped automatic from 2018, the 2019 is $310 costlier. Customers who want three pedals and a good ol’ manual can look elsewhere, with Nissan offering the Versa Sedan from $12,360 excluding destination. But being a five-speed transmission, the four-cylinder engine in the Versa is on the loud side of internal combustion when driven on the freeway.
Turning our attention back to the Rio, the engine develops 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque from 1.6 liters of displacement. Standard features include buttons on the steering wheels, air conditioning, 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with AM, FM, MP3, SiriusXM, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, power heated mirrors, and power windows.
Move on up to the S 6AT, and Kia is much obliged to sweeten the deal with cruise control, remote keyless entry, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with 7.0 inches in diagonal for the touchscreen infotainment system. Go for the S Technology Package, and you’re treated to Forward Collision Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist among other driver-assist systems.
Even though sedans and subcompacts aren’t doing so great in the United States, the Rio remains an inspired buy in the segment. Just over 2,000 examples were sold in September 2018, a handful fewer than the 2,037 sold in September 2017. Comparing the figures from 2017 and 2016 reveals the extent of how the market changed in the past couple of years: 28,700 versus 16,760 units.