Kia Previews Tuned Stinger GT, K900 Sedans Ahead Of 2018 SEMA Show

After teaming up with DUB, Kia has “an aggressively styled K900 and a fierce Stinger GT” in the pipeline for the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show. Both models will be presented on Tuesday, October 30th, at 9 a.m. at booth number 10809 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Starting at $31,900 in the United States for the 2.0-liter RWD specification, the Stinger offers more space than the BMW 320i Sedan with rear-wheel drive. Adding insult to injury, the engine in the Kia is more potent. Painted in electric blue, the K900 “turns into a rolling paradise with gloss black accents, 24-inch wheels, custom upholstery, an air ride suspension as well as a specially developed multimedia system.” But whatever Kia throws at it, the K900 isn’t threatening the segment where the Mercedes-Benz S-Class reigns supreme since eons ago.In addition to the lack of pedigree, luxury from Kia’s point of view is different compared to what customers want from a full-size luxury sedan. The same applies to the Genesis G90, which is the Hyundai-developed alternative, boasting the same engine options and Powertech eight-speed automatic transmission.The Stinger, on the other hand, is praised by every single car enthusiast out there. The sales figures for the U.S. aren’t too bad either, with Kia selling 1,375 examples of the breed in September 2018. The K900, by comparison, managed to move 30 units. The range-topping model couldn’t fare any worse, selling 455 examples throughout 2017 in this part of the world.Turning our attention back to the Stinger, the SEMA Show -bound concept boasts “a series of menacing modifications that take it to a whole new level, inside, outside and under the hood.” The 22-inch wheels stand out along with the red-and-black leather upholstery, air ride suspension, and high-performance exhaust and air intake systems.Being based on the Stinger GT, the one-off show car is certain to generate more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the bone-stock model. With 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque from a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 motor, the family-sized fastback sedan with rear- or all-wheel drive is sufficiently sporty by all accounts.Starting at $31,900 in the United States for the 2.0-liter RWD specification, the Stinger offers more space than the BMW 320i Sedan with rear-wheel drive. Adding insult to injury, the engine in the Kia is more potent.