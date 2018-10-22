autoevolution

Hyundai Bets on Exoskeletons and Robots for the Future

Exoskeletons are the name of the game when it comes to wearables designed to make the life of factory workers easier. As most of these people are forced to work in unnatural positions, robotic aid becomes more and more important in the automotive industry as well.
South Korean manufacturer Hyundai, alongside its partner Kia, have been working not on one, but on two such devices for their employees. Their roll-out has already begun and this week the two carmakers detailed the plans they have for the technology in the near future.

Hyundai’s two types of exoskeletons are the H-CEX knee-joint protective device and the H-VEX vest.

The carmaker said it will accelerate the research into these robotic aid devices with the rollout of the H-VEX (short for Hyundai Vest Exoskeleton) in its North American factories at the end of the year.

This robotic assistant is meant to alleviate pressure on workers’ neck and back by adding 60kg of strength to their arms when they are used overhead.

H-VEX will be joining the Hyundai Chairless Exoskeleton (H-CEX), already deployed in certain locations, in helping factory workers do their tasks with ease. Unlike the H-VEX, the H-CEX does not only help with neck and back pressure but with joints as well.

It is used to maintain a worker’s position while taking the load off the knees of the wearer by transforming itself in a kind of portable, personal chair.

As the tests for these exoskeletons continue, Hyundai also announced plans to venture into the realm of medical devices with the Hyundai Universal Medical Assist (HUMA – meant to give people a running speed of 12 km/h, or 7.4 mph) and the Robotic Personal Mobility a single-person mobility platform.

Also, a Sales Service Robot capable of explaining car details to customers is in development, as is a Hotel Service Robot that can guide guest around a hotel or handle room service.

“The field of robotics has the potential to usher in a new era in our industry,” said in a statement Hyundai’s VP of technology, Youngcho Chi.

“The possibilities for the technology are endless – from future mobility solutions and industrial productivity aids to vital military applications, we think the future is better with robots. “
