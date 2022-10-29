Kia Rolls Out 2023 Sorento With More Standard Content

The Sorento, a mid-size crossover that slots between the Sportage and Telluride, has been updated for the 2023 model year with improved packaging for every trim level. The LX, which is the most affordable of the bunch at $29,990 sans $1,295 destination, now comes with Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, and Safe Exit Assist on top of the 2022 model’s advanced driver assistance systems.
Every other trim level, ranging from the $32,490 S to the $43,590 X-Line SX-P AWD, flaunt convenience features that were previously optional. The S gets a wireless charging pad for your smartphone. Next up, an eight-way power front passenger seat and a frameless rearview mirror are now standard on the EX. The SX boasts a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power-folding mirrors, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The range-topping SX Prestige ships with all-wheel drive, gloss-black exterior accents, plus redesigned bumpers. The list of goodies doesn’t end here, though…
Kia has also improved the standard content with a 115-volt power inverter designed to charge household items that include a laptop. Retractable shades for the rear doors and Homelink also need to be mentioned. As for the X-Line package that gives the Sorento a more rugged look, this grade is easy to distinguish by means of 20″ alloys and a bridge-type roof rack.
Similar to the Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck that rivals the Ford Maverick, the combustion engine-only Sorento comes with a 2.5L four-cylinder lump that's either naturally aspirated or turbocharged. The free-breathing variant is connected to an eight-speed automatic of the torque-converter variety, whereas the turbo engine features a dual-clutch setup.
Both transmissions come with eight forward ratios. The 2.5 GDI is good for 191 horsepower and 181 pound-foot (245 Nm). Stepping up to the 2.5T GDI results in 281 horsepower and 311 pound-foot (422 Nm) of torque. As for the most fuel-efficient configuration available, that would be the naturally-aspirated mill with front-wheel drive at 26 mpg (9.4 l/100 km) combined.
