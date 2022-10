Kia Rolls Out 2023 Sorento With More Standard Content

AWD

Every other trim level, ranging from the $32,490 S to the $43,590 X-Line SX-P, flaunt convenience features that were previously optional. The S gets a wireless charging pad for your smartphone. Next up, an eight-way power front passenger seat and a frameless rearview mirror are now standard on the EX. The SX boasts a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power-folding mirrors, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The range-topping SX Prestige ships with all-wheel drive, gloss-black exterior accents, plus redesigned bumpers. The list of goodies doesn’t end here, though…Kia has also improved the standard content with a 115-volt power inverter designed to charge household items that include a laptop. Retractable shades for the rear doors and Homelink also need to be mentioned. As for the X-Line package that gives the Sorento a more rugged look, this grade is easy to distinguish by means of 20″ alloys and a bridge-type roof rack.Similar to the Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck that rivals the Ford Maverick, the combustion engine-only Sorento comes with a 2.5L four-cylinder lump that's either naturally aspirated or turbocharged. The free-breathing variant is connected to an eight-speed automatic of the torque-converter variety, whereas the turbo engine features a dual-clutch setup.Both transmissions come with eight forward ratios. The 2.5 GDI is good for 191 horsepower and 181 pound-foot (245 Nm). Stepping up to the 2.5T GDI results in 281 horsepower and 311 pound-foot (422 Nm) of torque. As for the most fuel-efficient configuration available, that would be the naturally-aspirated mill with front-wheel drive at 26 mpg (9.4 l/100 km) combined.