Kia Recalls Previously Recalled Sportage Vehicles Over Engine Compartment Fire

More on this:

1 Hyundai Will Manufacture EVs in the United States in 2025

2 2023 Kia Niro EV Pricing Confirmed, Offers 253-Mile Driving Range

3 Kia Stinger Will Reportedly End Production in 2023, Electric Sedan Due in 2025

4 Kia Acknowledges Winter Is Coming, Updates the EV6 for Faster Cold-Weather Charging

5 Kia Optima Promised Customers One Epic Ride at Super Bowl XLV, God of the Seas Was There