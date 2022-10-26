Kia Recalls Previously Recalled Sportage Vehicles Over Engine Compartment Fire

Kia filed a recall for 2008 to 2009 model year Sportage vehicles on November 4th, 2016 due to corrosion from improper sealing of the hydraulic electronic control unit’s wiring harness cover. Dealers were instructed to inspect connector pins for corrosion. In case of corrosion, they would have to replace both the HECU and the connector cover.
Come August 18th, 2022, the South Korean automaker became aware of a vehicle owner questionnaire involving a 2008 model year Sportage that caught fire while parked. The owner also stated that the ABS warning light came. Said vehicle had its HECU connector cover replaced under recall.
From August 19th through September 2nd, the Kia North America Safety Office reviewed customer complaints, identifying potential thermal damage in the HECU’s area in 15 vehicles that had the HECU connector cover replaced as part of the recall. Kia inspected a 2009 model year Sportage affected by thermal damage, identifying isolated melting at the printed circuit board side of the hydraulic electronic control unit and cover too.
Kia presents this issue to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on September 14th, then inspect one more vehicle without determining the root cause of the fiery event. One hydraulic electronic control unit was shipped to Kia in South Korea for further evaluation, with the engineers discovering corroded wiring and corrosion on the printed circuit board.
The root cause of the post-recall fire incidents remains under investigation for the time being, with Kia reporting no fewer than eight vehicle fires and 15 localized melting incidents. The South Korean automaker twinned with Hyundai isn’t aware of any injuries or crashes related to this issue.
Dealers will be instructed what to do on December 19th, whereas affected owners should expect to receive an envelope from Kia on December 22nd. In the meantime, the South Korean automaker recommends that owners park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures.
71,704 units of the 2008 to 2009 model year Sportage are called back, namely units produced between August 9th, 2007 and May 13th, 2009.
