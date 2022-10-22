Kia Stinger Will Reportedly End Production in 2023, Electric Sedan Due in 2025

Back in June 2021, our friends at The Korean Car Blog reported that Kia would phase out its RWD sedan by the second quarter of 2022. But we’re already in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the Stinger is still available to configure despite shrinking demand. Come November 2021, design boss Karim Habi told Autocar that the sporting spirit of the Stinger would be carried on by the EV6 GT, implying that no direct successor is planned.

