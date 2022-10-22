Kia Stinger Will Reportedly End Production in 2023, Electric Sedan Due in 2025

Back in June 2021, our friends at The Korean Car Blog reported that Kia would phase out its RWD sedan by the second quarter of 2022. But we’re already in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the Stinger is still available to configure despite shrinking demand. Come November 2021, design boss Karim Habi told Autocar that the sporting spirit of the Stinger would be carried on by the EV6 GT, implying that no direct successor is planned.
Fast forward to October 2022, and South Korean publication Auto Times understands that Kia will stop making the Stinger in April 2023 without a direct successor, as implied by the aforementioned gentleman. “The reason for the discontinuation is the lack of demand and Kia's electrification strategy.” The South Korean automaker will reportedly launch a coupe-styled electric sedan in 2025 that will carry the Stinger’s legacy forward.
“Reportedly,” as in there is no confirmation whatsoever from Kia in regard to the Stinger’s demise and the all-electric sedan with swoopy lines. On the other hand, the peeps at Auto Times may have a point because Hyundai and Kia are both spending billions over billions of dollars on electric vehicles.
It should also be mentioned that Kia has recently discontinued a few other nameplates from its domestic market, namely the Stonic and Soul crossovers, over tanking sales. The cool-looking Stinger, meanwhile, sold merely 1,499 units from January 2022 to September 2022 in South Korea.
The numbers aren’t exactly good in the United States of America either, and worse still, for Kia’s five-door liftback, there is little demand for the Stinger in the Old Continent. As a result, this canning is anything but surprising.
Previewed by the GT Concept from the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show and GT4 Stinger Concept from the 2014 North American International Auto Show, the mid-size model started production in 2017. Twinned with the Genesis G70, the Stinger is offered with four- and six-cylinder turbocharged lumps and an eight-speed automatic driving either the rear or all four wheels. Pricing in the United States currently kicks off at $36,590 sans destination charge.
