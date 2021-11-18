You Can Pretty Much Kiss the Stinger Goodbye, Hints Kia Design Boss

"Do not go gentle into that good night. Old age should burn and rave at close of day; Rage, rage against the dying of the light." OK fine, maybe this won’t be that sad of a story, but according to Kia design boss Karim Habib, the fully electric EV6 can be viewed as a spiritual successor of sorts for the Stinger, which doesn’t bode well for the latter.
Habib was approached at the LA Auto Show by Autocar and asked specifically if the Stinger GT will get a replacement, to which the design exec said the following: “The spirit of Stinger remains and will remain. I like to think that the EV6 has the genes of the GT. We’re going to do a GT of that, and it has the Stinger in it.”
He goes on to say: “Stinger has been a transformational car, and opened a whole new perspective as to what Kia can be, sporty and a precision driving tool. EV6 is now doing similar.”
Wowzers! First, let me just say that we certainly don’t have access to a crystal ball, so we don’t know what’s going to happen with the Stinger or what Mr. Habib meant to say exactly. However, the question he was posed merited a direct yes or no answer, or perhaps an “I don’t know” or even a no comment.
Instead of doing that, he starts talking about how you’ve got the spirit of the Stinger inside the EV6 and how the latter is eventually getting a GT version. That sounds a lot like a man inadvertently saying that we need to start focusing on the EV6, because the Stinger's time is almost up.
Of course, since it just recently received a facelift, we expect the Stinger to stay in production until at least 2023 or even 2024, before it will likely go extinct in favor of something that doesn’t sip any gasoline – but can be just as fun to drive, as Habib suggests.
