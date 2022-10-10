Kia EV9 Shows a Rare Glimpse at Its Dashboard, Will Feature Plenty of Electronic Helpers

Kia is busy torturing its future electric flagship, the EV9, on the Nürburgring, which is interesting considering how massive the SUV is. The occasion proved perfect for our photographers, who snapped the first EV9 interior pictures through the side window.
Kia recently announced an all-out offensive on the EV front and has taken out all the numbers in the math books to name them. No less than 14 electric models will wear the Kia lettering by the end of 2023, and the production capacity should reach 1.2 million EVs by the end of the decade. The Kia EV9 should launch as the flagship model in Kia’s lineup next year. The future three-row electric SUV, already introduced as a concept in 2021, has the difficult task of luring Telluride customers to the EV camp.
And judging by the latest pictures and videos of the EV9 lapping the Nürburgring, they might have a strong incentive to ditch the ICE Telluride. As Kia promised earlier, every EV model will have a GT version ready to storm the racetracks, and the EV9 is no exception. Interestingly, the Koreans stubbornly test the EV9 on a racetrack, despite its boxy shape and weight, which probably scares the GMC Hummer EV. After all, we’re talking about a 197-inch (5-meter) long SUV with a big battery.
Although the technical details have not been revealed, we know the EV9 will use the same E-GMP electric platform as other Kia and Hyundai electric vehicles. Based on the EV9 concept introduced last year, expect a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) time of under 5 seconds and a targeted range of more than 300 miles (482 km).
The first interior photos of the EV9 prototype reveal a huge screen uniting the instrument panel and the infotainment display. It is not curved, like the one in the EV6, and reminds us of the EV9 concept, which also featured a straight screen. The images are not very revealing, so we’ll have to wait a little more to see the EV9 cockpit in all its glory.
The EV9 will mark a huge step up for the E-GMP platform and is expected to be the first vehicle benefiting from over-the-air (OTA) software updates. For the first time, customers would be able to purchase new software features via the Feature on Demand function. Kia wants us to believe the EV9 could also be their first self-driving vehicle via the AutoMode, the company’s upcoming autonomous driving system.
Until that becomes available sometime after 2025, Kia EV9 owners would still benefit from driving assist features like the Highway Driving Pilot and the Auto Lane Change. Kia would also offer navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) and high-definition maps to EV9 customers.
