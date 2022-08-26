2024 Kia EV9 Three-Row Electric SUV Undergoes Final Testing

Currently second to Tesla in EV sales in the United States of America, the peeps at Hyundai and Kia will launch no fewer than 23 EVs on their global modular platform. By 2025, the South Korean brands expect to sell a million electric vehicles, including three-row SUVs like the EV9.
Shown in the guise of a concept less than a year ago, the EV9 is – more or less - a zero-emission Telluride. Although shorter than its combustion-engined sibling, the family-sized features a slightly longer wheelbase at 122 inches (3,100 millimeters). The quadrilateral-like proportions of the all-electric crossover will convince a lot of people to enter Kia’s showrooms.
Based on the E-GMP of the EV6 and Ioniq 5, this fellow is currently undergoing final testing as it prepares to premiere in the first quarter of 2023. Kia says the U.S. market will get its EV9s in the second half of 2023, which means that MY24 will be written on the window sticker.
The South Korean automaker also highlights that its all-new EV9 is a flagship that “will revolutionize the large electric SUV segment,” although Elon Musk is probably laughing out loud right now. The good ol’ Tesla Model X still stands up there at the very top of the segment, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV isn’t that bad either. Heck, even the Rivian R1S would probably like to have a word with Kia regarding the aforementioned statement.
Kia’s been working on the EV9 for at least 44 months now. The final testing phase includes driving up a hill and on rough terrain in 4WD mode, likely referring to a dual-motor setup. Wading through deep water also needs to be mentioned, along with driving over a cobbled road in the name of ride comfort and wading through water, because why not? Kia further made a business case for high-speed handling tests, which may seem a little weird at first glance. However, for such a large and heavy car, please remember the EV9 is pretty darn composed on the most difficult racetrack in the world.
