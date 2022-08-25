New Kia EV9 Looks Surprisingly Composed While Tackling the Nordschleife

The Ioniq represents Hyundai’s first serious foray into EVs, but as you’re well aware, it has gone the way of the dodo last month. No successor is planned, which is only natural considering that the South Korean automaker currently focuses on the E-GMP of the Ioniq 5 and 6.
Hyundai rolled out the Electric – Global Modular Platform in 2021 with the Ioniq 5 crossover, which is twinned with the EV6 from Kia and the GV60 from Genesis. The latest entry into the E-GMP family is the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, whose exterior look is certain to spark extremely heated debates.
Revealed in December 2020, this all-electric vehicle architecture will underpin precisely 23 models and sell one million units worldwide by 2025. Underpinned by the E-GMP, the EV9 is anticipated to launch in 2023 with three-row seating. Think of it as the zero-emission sibling of the Telluride, which is extremely popular in the U.S. at press time. The Telluride is exclusively offered with a naturally-aspirated V6 and an eight-speed box.
Previewed by a concept in November 2021, the EV9 is a high-riding flagship with a slightly longer wheelbase than the combustion-only Telluride. Be that as it may, the upcoming model is also shorter than the Palisade’s twin brother. Kia quotes up to 300 miles of driving range, which is 483 kilometers if you prefer the metric system. Like the EV6, the EV9 comes with ultra-fast charging in the guise of a 350-kW charger that replenishes the lithium-ion battery from 10 to 80 percent in circa half an hour.
Expected to be revealed in the first quarter of 2023, then to be launched in the U.S. in the second half of 2023 as a 2024 model, the EV9 has been spied tackling the most grueling racetrack of them all. It’s a pretty composed machine despite its heft, and the way it picks up speed isn’t shabby either. The prototype in the featured clip also looks very close to production specification, which is only natural given the aforementioned dates.
