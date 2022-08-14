2023 Kia XCeed Features Plenty of Standard Kit in the UK

Scheduled to commence deliveries in the third quarter of 2022, the facelifted Kia XCeed for the United Kingdom is available with a choice of 1.6-liter PHEV or 1.5-liter turbo powertrains, both with front-wheel drive.
The best-selling variant of the Ceed family, the XCeed accounts for 51 percent of Ceed sales in the United Kingdom. It has also made up 10 percent of the marque’s sales in this part of the world in the first half of the year.
Pricing for the 1.5-liter turbo starts at £22,995 or $27,920 at current exchange rates. Connected to a manual, this lump belts out a respectable 158 hp and 253 Nm (187 pound-feet). Kia waxes lyrical about continuously variable valve duration, which enables this engine to shift continuously between combustion cycles for better efficiency as well as performance.
The plug-in hybrid kicks off at £32,595 (make that $39,560), and it’s based around a naturally-aspirated mill. The PHEV also features an electric motor that peaks at 44.5 kW (60 horsepower), as well as an 8.9-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. The system produces 139 horsepower and 265 Nm (195 pound-feet) of torque. A double-clutch transmission with six forward ratios channels the oomph to the front wheels, and the South Korean automaker quotes 30 miles (make that 48 kilometers) of zero-emission driving range.
A grand total of three grades will be offered for the 2023 model year. The 2 is generously equipped with goodies that include 16-inch alloys, LED bi-function headlights, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 4.2-inch Supervision driver instrument cluster, seven-speaker audio, a reversing camera, cruise control, speed limiter, and leather on the steering wheel.
The 3 flaunts 18-inch wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, privacy glass, rain-sensing wipers, a wide-view driver’s door mirror, electrically folding and heated mirrors with integrated LED indicators, black cloth and faux leather upholstery, height adjustment for the passenger seat, power lumbar support for both front seats, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, seven-year Kia Connect connectivity services, and rear parking sensors.
Finally, the GT-Line S replaces the pre-facelift 4 grade with a body kit, a panoramic sunroof with tilt-and-slide functionality and a roll blind, black leather with suede upholstery, memory for the driver’s seat, heated rear seats, a smart power tailgate, JBL eight-speaker premium audio, a fully digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, and some driver-assist systems such as Smart Park Assist and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning.
