Kia Puts a Price Tag on the 2023 Sportage PHEV in the United States

Half a year after its unveiling, the 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV is now on sale in the United States. Following in the footsteps of the EV6, Sorento HEV, and PHEV, the plug-in hybrid variant of the compact crossover completes the brand’s electrified model lineup.
Pricing kicks off at $38,490, before the $1,295 destination charge, dealer fees, and options, for the Sportage PHEV X-Line AWD base model. The better-equipped Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD can be had from $42,990, excluding destination, according to Kia.
Riding on 19-inch wheels, the entry-level variant is offered with panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, LED lights at both ends, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, 12.3 touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, smartphone integration, wireless charging pad, remote engine start, and a few other gizmos.
The high beam assist, safe exit warning, rear occupant alert, driver attention warning, leading vehicle departure alert, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping and following assist, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot technology are included too, making the daily commute safer.
Sporting additional gear over the lesser grade, the Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD brings the surround view monitor, electrically adjustable front seats with memory setting for the driver, remote parking assistant, heated steering wheel, multi-color ambient lighting, smart cruise control with stop and go, and so on.
Powering both trim levels is a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, backed up by a 66.9 kW (90 hp / 91 ps) electric motor. The total system output is rated at 261 hp (265 ps / 195 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. The battery pack takes around two hours to be juiced up with a level 2 charger, and once it is full, it will enable an all-electric driving range of 34 miles (55 km), and a targeted 84 MPGe (2.8 l/100 km) combined, the Korean automaker says.
