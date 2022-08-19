Kia EV6 GT Debuts at Monterey Car Week With 576 Horsepower and Supercar Acceleration

Thanks to its advanced technology and excellent quality, the Kia EV6 has made a lasting impression in the U.S. Now, the Korean carmaker is back for more with a performance version that could make a supercar owner cry.
Kia America ceased the Monterey Car Week opportunity to reveal the 576-horsepower Kia EV6 GT at The Quail, a Motorsport Gathering. The presence is not coincidental, as the Korean brand seeks to solidify its place in the performance world. Not only did the EV6 GT muddy the grass where supercars around the world gather to impress, but Kia brags about winning drag races against Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo.
To achieve such an impressive blasphemy, the Kia EV6 GT uses two electric motors, one for each axle, for an e-AWD configuration. The front-mounted engine delivers a peak of 160 kW, which, combined with the 270-kW rear motor, leads to a total output of 430 kW (574 horsepower) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. This is enough to propel the EV6 GT from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 161 mph (259 kph).
Everything is powered by the 77.4-kWh ternary battery, which uses Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese chemistry. Of course, the EV6 GT uses an 800-volt electric system, which is characteristic of the vehicles built on the E-GMP platform. Kia boasts that the EV6 GT can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in under 18 minutes when plugged into a 350-kW DC charging station.
It’s not just the higher power and swift acceleration that makes the EV6 GT worthy of the supercar company at The Quail. Kia also tweaked the chassis with a sports suspension, electronically controlled dampers, and unique performance components. Traction and stability are enhanced by an electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD), which directs torque to the wheels with the most grip. Stopping power is enhanced thanks to larger ventilated discs all around and the use of Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.
The Kia EV6 GT has three dedicated performance driving modes: GT Drive Mode, My Drive Mode, and Drift Mode. These come in addition to the regular Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow drive modes offered on other EV6 models. While the GT Drive Mode optimizes the powertrain and chassis for performance, the Drift Mode allows drivers to distribute power to the rear wheels for a tail-happy car.
The Kia EV6 GT is expected to go on sale in Q4 through Kia retailers, although the pricing is still unknown. What we know is that Kia will offer a complimentary charging credit of 1,000 kWh at Electrify America stations. This can be used over a three-year period.
To achieve such an impressive blasphemy, the Kia EV6 GT uses two electric motors, one for each axle, for an e-AWD configuration. The front-mounted engine delivers a peak of 160 kW, which, combined with the 270-kW rear motor, leads to a total output of 430 kW (574 horsepower) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. This is enough to propel the EV6 GT from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 161 mph (259 kph).
Everything is powered by the 77.4-kWh ternary battery, which uses Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese chemistry. Of course, the EV6 GT uses an 800-volt electric system, which is characteristic of the vehicles built on the E-GMP platform. Kia boasts that the EV6 GT can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in under 18 minutes when plugged into a 350-kW DC charging station.
It’s not just the higher power and swift acceleration that makes the EV6 GT worthy of the supercar company at The Quail. Kia also tweaked the chassis with a sports suspension, electronically controlled dampers, and unique performance components. Traction and stability are enhanced by an electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD), which directs torque to the wheels with the most grip. Stopping power is enhanced thanks to larger ventilated discs all around and the use of Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.
The Kia EV6 GT has three dedicated performance driving modes: GT Drive Mode, My Drive Mode, and Drift Mode. These come in addition to the regular Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow drive modes offered on other EV6 models. While the GT Drive Mode optimizes the powertrain and chassis for performance, the Drift Mode allows drivers to distribute power to the rear wheels for a tail-happy car.
The Kia EV6 GT is expected to go on sale in Q4 through Kia retailers, although the pricing is still unknown. What we know is that Kia will offer a complimentary charging credit of 1,000 kWh at Electrify America stations. This can be used over a three-year period.