This Bentley Continental GTC Got the Colorful Britto Treatment for Artist's Birthday

Famous Brazilian artist Romero Britto has just celebrated his 59th birthday. For this occasion, he and frequent collaborator Metro Wrapz teamed up for yet another colorful Bentley Continental GTC.
Art Cars give everyone the possibility to express their imagination and the options are limitless. But since Romero Britto is an internationally famous artist and painter, he has the advantage of having experts from different fields help him turn his vision into reality even easier than others.
In this case, to celebrate his 59th birthday, Britto and Metro Wrapz joined hands to create a one-of-a-kind, colorful model, using a Bentley Continental GTC as their canvas, provided by one of the biggest North American showrooms, Braman Miami.
The Florida-based wrap firm shared a look at the result, writing, “What better way to celebrate Romero Britto’s birthday than with a Britto x Braman Miami collaborative art car?” They added several pictures, which show that the luxury convertible managed to reflect Romero Britto’s colorful personality and art perfectly, with a lot of bright shades, including yellow, orange, turquoise, and red.
The firm added, “We wrapped this Bentley in a custom printed and designed art wrap using Britto’s artwork, finished off with glitter wrapping accenting,” which can be seen on the hood. It's unclear whether the car belongs to the artist or will be available for sale.
Although it comes with a colorful wrap, the luxury Continental GTC has a black grille and matching wheels. But the interior returns to bright colors again, sporting orange upholstery. One person in the comments noted that the mandarin interior doesn't go along with the rest of the colorful wrap, and they should've gone for white or black upholstery. The wrap firm's answer? That "it's Britto. That's what his look is," adding that the convertible "makes a statement to his art."
This isn't the first Britto X Bentley Continental GTC ever created, though. The Brazilian artist and painter and Metro Wrapz previously worked together on one for Miami's Art Basel 2021. But this one is even more colorful and expressive. What's your take on it? Let us know in the comments below.
