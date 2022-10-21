Kia Acknowledges Winter Is Coming, Updates the EV6 for Faster Cold-Weather Charging

Kia has updated the 2023 EV6 models with a battery pre-conditioning routine, speeding up the DC fast-charging process. The same feature is offered now to previously-released EV6 cars via a software update at the dealership.
Cold weather is the biggest enemy of a battery-electric vehicle, affecting battery performance. Modern EVs have a pre-conditioning feature that warms up the battery before starting a fast-charging session. A warm battery can withstand a higher charging current, thus significantly cutting the time spent at the charging station.
With its 800-volt E-GMP platform and 240 kW DC fast charging capability, the Kia EV6 is among the fastest-charging EVs on the market. But that is only possible in ideal temperature conditions because, with the temperature, the charging current also drops. According to Kia, it takes 18 minutes to charge an EV6 from 10% to 80% in optimal operating conditions. Nevertheless, in winter temperatures, this performance drops, and at 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit), the same charge can take 35 minutes.
To improve the charging performance, Kia offers pre-conditioning to the 2023 EV6, unlocking up to 50% improvement in charge time. The same feature is now available via a software update at the dealers for existing EV6 cars. It’s not as smooth as an over-the-air update, but it can do the job, improving the user experience.
“We are constantly looking at ways of improving our products, and with the new battery conditioning upgrade, any existing EV6 customer can benefit from even faster cool-weather charging times – particularly useful as temperatures drop,” Alexandre Papapetropoulos, Director of Product and Pricing at Kia Europe said. “Simple and intuitive to use, this new feature will ensure drivers can spend less time charging and more time enjoying the journey.”
The update encompasses the satellite navigation system, triggering the battery pre-conditioning whenever the driver sets a fast charger as a destination. The computer analyzes several factors and only starts the process when the battery temperature is below 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit), and the state of charge is 24% or higher. The pre-conditioning deactivates automatically when the battery reaches its optimal temperature.
