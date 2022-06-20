2022 Kia EV6 Adds Another Notch to Its Belt, Wins Interiors and User-Experience Award

The 2022 Kia EV6, the first dedicated battery electric vehicle coming from the South Korean automaker, arrived on the U.S. market earlier this year, but the car continues to put accolades under its belt within months of launch. This time it gets recognition for its modern, world-class interior design and innovative user experience.
One of the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX awards went to Kia’s EV6 CUV, thus recognizing the company’s efforts to create a spacious and comfortable cabin that incorporates modern design elements and cutting-edge technology.
“We are honored to receive this award for the EV6, which represents an important step toward Kia’s transformative ‘Plan S’ global electrification strategy,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP of Kia America.
“The EV6’s modern, bold design elements and interior solutions thoughtfully integrated with intuitive technology reinforce Kia’s future-forward vision for electric vehicles.”
Built on an all-new platform (E-GMP), specifically developed for electric cars, the EV6 features an awe-inspiring interior design with high-quality materials, offering comfortable seating for the driver and passengers, as well as an immersive user experience.
The interior provides ample headroom and legroom, both in the front and back, and the front seats, rear seats, and steering wheel are all heated.
The car features two 12.3-inch (31-cm) screens, the driver information screen and the center infotainment one, that combine in a curved display that lets the driver access navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information features. The Wards accolade acknowledges its well-performing voice-recognition system and advanced driver assist.
Kia also incorporated sustainable design elements when building the EV6, such as the use of vegan leather, 100% LED lighting, and interior parts made of recycled PET bottles.
The experts at Wards evaluate a variety of aspects when deciding what vehicles are worthy of the accolade, including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, displays and controls, and, of course, value.
Besides the Kia EV6, the list of winners for the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Awards also included the BMW iX, Lucid Air, Mercedes-Benz EQS sedans, and Rivian R1T pickup truck.
“We are honored to receive this award for the EV6, which represents an important step toward Kia’s transformative ‘Plan S’ global electrification strategy,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP of Kia America.
“The EV6’s modern, bold design elements and interior solutions thoughtfully integrated with intuitive technology reinforce Kia’s future-forward vision for electric vehicles.”
Built on an all-new platform (E-GMP), specifically developed for electric cars, the EV6 features an awe-inspiring interior design with high-quality materials, offering comfortable seating for the driver and passengers, as well as an immersive user experience.
The interior provides ample headroom and legroom, both in the front and back, and the front seats, rear seats, and steering wheel are all heated.
The car features two 12.3-inch (31-cm) screens, the driver information screen and the center infotainment one, that combine in a curved display that lets the driver access navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information features. The Wards accolade acknowledges its well-performing voice-recognition system and advanced driver assist.
Kia also incorporated sustainable design elements when building the EV6, such as the use of vegan leather, 100% LED lighting, and interior parts made of recycled PET bottles.
The experts at Wards evaluate a variety of aspects when deciding what vehicles are worthy of the accolade, including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, displays and controls, and, of course, value.
Besides the Kia EV6, the list of winners for the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Awards also included the BMW iX, Lucid Air, Mercedes-Benz EQS sedans, and Rivian R1T pickup truck.