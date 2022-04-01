2022 Kia EV6 AWD Gets the Nod in the 70-MPH Highway Range Test, Exceeds 250 Miles

For those who might consider buying a Kia EV6, the highway range is quite important, helping mitigate the range anxiety. Luckily, the Out of Spec Reviews Youtube channel has tested the popular Korean EV at a 70-mph constant speed and now we know what to expect.
Despite advances in EV batteries and fast charging, range anxiety is still a thing today, especially for people that did not have experience driving an electric car. Of course, this taps into people’s fears, so they’re less concerned about an EV’s range in city traffic where there are plenty of opportunities to charge. Driving on a highway is another thing though, and that’s why a highway range test is considered more important.
In the case of the Kia EV6, such a test is even more interesting, as the EPA did not reveal the Highway range, but only the combined figure. For the AWD version of the car, this is 274 miles (441 km), so we were as curious as you are to see Out of Spec Reviews’ test results. Kyle Conner tested the Wind trim of the car, equipped with a 77.4-kWh battery and 19-inch wheels in perfect weather conditions. This combination is probably one of the most popular, with a moderate price and plenty of features.
As was the case with other similar tests, Conner aimed for a 70-mph average speed. The result was pretty impressive, with a solid 254 miles (409 km) total. This includes a couple of miles covered at lower speeds around the charging station. The 20-miles difference compared to the EPA Combined range is minimal and we expect the final EPA Highway results to mirror Connor’s finding.
For those still concerned with range, Kia offers a rear-wheel-drive version of the car with the same 77.4-kWh battery. This has an EPA Combined of 310 miles (36 miles more), which should translate into a real-world 70-mph result closer to 300 miles.
In the case of the Kia EV6, such a test is even more interesting, as the EPA did not reveal the Highway range, but only the combined figure. For the AWD version of the car, this is 274 miles (441 km), so we were as curious as you are to see Out of Spec Reviews’ test results. Kyle Conner tested the Wind trim of the car, equipped with a 77.4-kWh battery and 19-inch wheels in perfect weather conditions. This combination is probably one of the most popular, with a moderate price and plenty of features.
As was the case with other similar tests, Conner aimed for a 70-mph average speed. The result was pretty impressive, with a solid 254 miles (409 km) total. This includes a couple of miles covered at lower speeds around the charging station. The 20-miles difference compared to the EPA Combined range is minimal and we expect the final EPA Highway results to mirror Connor’s finding.
For those still concerned with range, Kia offers a rear-wheel-drive version of the car with the same 77.4-kWh battery. This has an EPA Combined of 310 miles (36 miles more), which should translate into a real-world 70-mph result closer to 300 miles.