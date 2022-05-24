This American Couple Got a Free EV6 From Kia, Alongside Other Perks

Kia kicked off its operations in the United States back in 1993, when the first vehicle was sold in our market. Fast forward to present day, and they have celebrated a milestone, with the 10 millionth one being sold, through Car Pros Kia in Moreno Valley, California.
Finished in Runway Red, the milestone car is a battery-electric EV6, which was actually gifted to the unsuspecting client, who was given complimentary access to a future NBA and Kia Forum event, as part of the brand’s partnerships. Additionally, Kia will further commemorate the 10 millionth vehicle sold with several donations to non-profit organizations across the nation.
“Selling 10 million vehicles is a significant achievement, and we at Kia are proud not only how far we’ve come, but also what the future has in store, as we continue our push for sustainable mobility leadership,” commented the company’s local President and CEO, Sean Yoon. “To thank our customers for their support, Kia wants to give back in meaningful ways by helping those in need. We hope the positive impact of these donations will resonate for years to come.”
Related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Genesis GV60, and built on the same platform, the E-GMP, the Kia EV6 carries an MSRP of $40,900, which drops to $33,400 after the Federal Tax Credit. The entry-level version comes with a 167 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque motor, driving the rear wheels, powered by a 58 kWh battery that gives it an EPA-estimated range of up to 232 miles (373 km).
For the most affordable all-wheel drive model, you are looking at a minimum of $50,900, before destination, and the Federal Tax Credit. It uses a 77.4 kWh battery powering the dual-motor setup that boasts a combined 320 hp and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm). This version can travel for up to 274 miles (441 km) on a single charge. The range topper kicks off at $55,900 and has identical specs and more gear.
“Selling 10 million vehicles is a significant achievement, and we at Kia are proud not only how far we’ve come, but also what the future has in store, as we continue our push for sustainable mobility leadership,” commented the company’s local President and CEO, Sean Yoon. “To thank our customers for their support, Kia wants to give back in meaningful ways by helping those in need. We hope the positive impact of these donations will resonate for years to come.”
Related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Genesis GV60, and built on the same platform, the E-GMP, the Kia EV6 carries an MSRP of $40,900, which drops to $33,400 after the Federal Tax Credit. The entry-level version comes with a 167 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque motor, driving the rear wheels, powered by a 58 kWh battery that gives it an EPA-estimated range of up to 232 miles (373 km).
For the most affordable all-wheel drive model, you are looking at a minimum of $50,900, before destination, and the Federal Tax Credit. It uses a 77.4 kWh battery powering the dual-motor setup that boasts a combined 320 hp and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm). This version can travel for up to 274 miles (441 km) on a single charge. The range topper kicks off at $55,900 and has identical specs and more gear.