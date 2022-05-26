NHL Legend Jaromir Jagr's Kia Hit by Tram, Leaves Uninjured

Jaromir Jagr has just been involved in a traffic collision in his native country, the Czech Republic. The NHL star detailed he feared for his life after his car was hit by a tram in Prague. Luckily, there were no victims in the incident.
A car accident is never fun, whether it’s your fault or not. Those moments after, as the adrenaline rushes in, you can barely understand what went wrong.
National Hockey League star Jaromir Jagr, 50, has just been involved in a car crash on Wednesday morning, as a tram hit his brand-new Kia EV6 in Prague, the Czech Republic. After the incident, the hockey star hopped on social media and shared a picture of the aftermath, showing his electric vehicle was damaged.
In the message written to his fans in Czech, he admitted: “I thought it was my end.” However, he did give more information on what went down and took full responsibility for the accident: “It was my fault. On Plzenske, I tried to cross from one direction to another. I checked the other side and drove into it at the right time,” he wrote. “But there was a lot of traffic and I didn't have time to react to the tram, which was going at high speed in the same direction as me. I noticed it half a meter in front of me, at the last minute.”
He did, however, praise his car, as he managed to leave it without any injuries. He also added that “nothing happened to the passengers on the tram.”
According to a spokesperson for the Prague Police, Violeta Sirišt'ová, Jagr was not driving under the influence when the accident took place. "An electric car and a tram collided in Motol, blocking one lane. Everyone is fine on the tram. Traffic police officers will deal with the circumstances of the accident set out," Sirišt'ová said via iSports.cz and continued, “The alcohol test was negative for the driver.” In the area, there are no cameras to see exactly how the incident happened, but, luckily, everyone managed to leave unscathed. Except for the Kia, of course.
