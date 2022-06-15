577-HP Kia EV6 GT Making Dynamic Debut at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Kia EV6 GT will make its dynamic debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, set to take place June 23-26. Pro rally driver Jade Paveley will be behind the wheel, as Kia’s most powerful production car to date will tackle the festival’s famous hill climb event several times throughout the weekend.
Riding on the carmaker’s advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the fully electric EV6 GT can unleash as many as 577 hp (585 ps) and 545 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque, courtesy of its dual-motor setup. Such credentials will allow future owners to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, on their way to a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph).
Unlike “lesser” variants of the EV6, this GT model also comes with a GT button on the steering wheel. Press it and you’ll activate the most dynamic settings for the vehicle’s electric motors, braking, steering, suspension, e-LSD and ESC systems. Meanwhile, by selecting ‘My Drive’ mode, you can tailor the car’s ride, handling and performance to suit your individual preferences.
Goodwood FOS visitors should get a kick from watching Paveley tackle the Hill Climb in the EV6 GT. Paveley is a British Rally Cross Country Championship (BXCC) Class T2 champion and a Junior Welsh Tarmac Rally Champion. Oh, and she also happens to be the Marketing Director for a Kia dealership in North Wales. Go figure.
Between drives, the EV6 GT will be showcased at the event’s ‘First Glance Paddock’. Kia will also exhibit the all-new Niro EV on location, at the event’s ‘Electric Avenue’ area.
Kia’s plan to offer 14 fully electric models by 2027 is well underway. In the UK, the Korean brand now offers a total of 10 electrified models, meaning battery electric, plug-in hybrid and “regular” hybrid.
There are plenty of electrified Kia models to choose from in the U.S. too, such as the Niro (hybrid, PHEV, EV), Sportage Hybrid, Sorento Hybrid, Sorento PHEV and the EV6. The latter retails from $40,900.
