Kia EV6 Owner Uses It to Charge House Appliances For Eight Days After Hurricane Fiona

A Kia EV6 owner from Prince Edward Island, Canada, shared on Reddit that in the wake of the devastating 130 mph (215 kph) Hurricane Fiona, they have been successfully powering an entire array of house appliances for the past eight days. Among these were two refrigerators, one freezer, a sump pump, multiple lamps, fans, phone chargers, an electric kettle, and an induction hot plate. The EV6 owner does have a generator but only used it twice in the entire time.

