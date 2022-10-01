Kia EV6 Owner Uses It to Charge House Appliances For Eight Days After Hurricane Fiona

A Kia EV6 owner from Prince Edward Island, Canada, shared on Reddit that in the wake of the devastating 130 mph (215 kph) Hurricane Fiona, they have been successfully powering an entire array of house appliances for the past eight days. Among these were two refrigerators, one freezer, a sump pump, multiple lamps, fans, phone chargers, an electric kettle, and an induction hot plate. The EV6 owner does have a generator but only used it twice in the entire time.
Luckily the person decided to get the top-of-the-line AWD LR with GT-Line Pkg 2 that has V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging. V2L is part of the bidirectional charging technology that lets the car charge other devices without the need for an external bidirectional charger. This EV6 has a LIPB, or Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery, with a 77.4 kWh capacity.
When asked, the Kia owner went into detail about the power consumption, which was quite surprising to read about. They said that with both refrigerators running, some lamps turned on, and a few phones charging, they managed to draw anywhere from 200 to 300 Wh with minor deviations. And even though the microwave and kettle need about 1,500W, they only use them for a few minutes at a time.
In total, they used 10% of the vehicle’s battery every 24 hours. At night, most things were turned off, except for the necessary appliances like the fridges and freezer. The funny part is when the owner said that using the V2L to charge everything is “Far cheaper and quieter than pulling out the generator, for sure!”
Which is completely right, with the price of gas these days. Never mind the noise a generator would make running for hours at a time. And for those wondering, the generator was not used to charge the EV. The owner used L2 and L3 chargers from town.
You don’t need to be pro or against electric vehicles to be able to appreciate the technology and how indispensable it can be in situations like these.
