Fighter Jet Noise Will Give Way to the Din of Erica Enders' Pursuit of a Championship

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has long been a comfortable venue for Erica Enders to perform at the highest level having won nine previous times at the desert track.
Enders and her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro team arrived at The Strip in Northern Las Vegas near Nellis Air Force Base looking to seal the deal on a fifth NHRA Pro Stock championship. In addition, winning this weekend's NHRA Nevada Nationals would be her 10th victory at The Strip continuing a legacy of being the winningest driver in track history.
Enders' performance in the Pro Stock division over the course of the first 20 events of the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series has been nothing short of remarkable. She equaled her career-best season of nine victories by winning the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals earlier this month. If she is able to continue her dominance over the male-dominated Pro Stock field in the desert or at the season finale at the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona, she would establish a personal best.
Enders has been the driver to beat all season in a division full of former champions and veteran racers alike. She is 165 points clear of teammate Aaron Stanfield and 195 points in front of defending champion Greg Anderson. She collected her 42nd career win in Texas and has won three of the four Countdown to the Championship playoffs events. In Texas, she flexed her might by recording the fastest runs in qualifying times and in every round of eliminations.
There is no reason to think the Houston, Texas, native will let up in Sin City as she began qualifying by making a 6.600-second run just .005 behind Stanfield.
However, the final weeks play out. Enders has solidified her legacy as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the NHRA.
