Fighter Jet Noise Will Give Way to the Din of Erica Enders' Pursuit of a Championship

More on this:

1 Are Women Better Drivers and More Popular? In the NHRA They Often Are!

2 NHRA Drag Racing 'Stampede of Speed' Arrives in Texas Where Everything Is Bigger

3 Watch Antron Brown Nail a Hole-Shot, Then Reach 335.73 MPH for Victory

4 Drag Racing: An Earth-Shattering Rush in the Blink of an Eye

5 Dragster Rockets From a Standstill to 60 Feet in Just .828 Seconds