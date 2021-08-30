Kia Sorento Gains PHEV Variant for 2022 Model Year, More Standard Tech Across the Range

autoevolution
The Sorento is one of Kia’s longest standing nameplates, having had tremendous success in the U.S. as a competent and budget-friendly mid-size SUV. It is now in its fourth generation, which for the 2022 model year has welcomed a plug-in hybrid variant into its midst.
Aside from the Sorento PHEV joining gasoline-powered and hybrid variants in the range, other novelties for MY2022 include the addition of all-wheel drive for the Sorento Hybrid (with 19-inch wheels for the Hybrid EX spec). Meanwhile, the carmaker’s X-Line package is now available for Sorento EX and S trims, while SX-P models get standard memory seats with more adjustability (14-way power and a new thigh extender) and heated captain’s seats.

We also have a 10.25-inch touchscreen sat-nav system, now standard across all Sorento variants from the S trim and above.

Prices for the plug-in hybrid version (available exclusively in SX and SX-P trim) have yet to be revealed, but the rest of the range costs upwards of $29,490. This figure nets you the entry-level LX FWD variant, while an all-wheel drive version will set you back at least $31,290. The most expensive model, the X-Line SX-P AWD variant, is priced from $43,090, while the Sorento Hybrid range costs between $33,990 and $38,290.

There are two power units available to buyers interested in internal combustion alone, in a 2.5-liter GDI four-cylinder unit, producing 191 hp (193 ps) and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque, but also a turbocharged version of this same engine, good for 281 hp (285 ps) and 311 lb-ft (421 Nm) of torque.

The Sorento Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter GDI turbo engine, working alongside a 44-kW motor, producing a total of 227 hp (230 ps). As for the PHEV model, it works with a 66.9 kW motor, giving you a total of 261 hp (264 ps).

As for safety, all of the following systems are standard across the range: Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning.
