Exclusive: 1973 Jet Ski and Passion Birthed the HydroBlade: Frictionless Hydrofoil Fun

Folks, take a good long look at what you have before you and tell me if it doesn’t remind you of anything. If you feel you’re looking at one of those old-school jet skis that hit the scene back in the 70s, you’re pretty darn close to the source of inspiration for the HydroBlade (HB). According to the manufacturer of the HB, Pelagion, the inspiration for this machine came about due to Jamie Schlinkmann’s (CEO) near-obsession with his 1973 Kawasaki stand-up jet ski. However, we live in a modern age where EVs are starting to settle into our lifestyles, and all the fun HB presents is fueled by electric power.
Diving deeper, I realized that Pelagion is a crew that’s only been around since 2019, and so far, the HB is the only product available from them. This means that the past three years, maybe more, have been dedicated to developing this EV. For example, Jamie runs another company, one based in Florida, Automatic Manufacturing Systems, Inc., a team that’s been doing business as Accuplace since 1997. They specialize in adhesive component assembly and have been dabbling with the electric and manufacturing industries for years.
Take that know-how, financial backing, personal passion, and the result is the HydroBlade. Now, this is exclusive information over here, and all I know so far is that a prototype is available, and testing is soon to begin. Let’s see what the future is planning to bring to our lives.
dynamic during your exploration of local bodies of water. If you’re familiar with how this system works, great. If not, let me just point out the basics. Hydrofoils work similarly to an airplane’s wing, allowing lift to form when traveling at speed. Take that magic, put it into a body of water – because fluid and air follow similar dynamics – and tada, a hydrofoil. The purpose? Speed and fuel efficiency due to lowered friction with a surface.
Blend the 1973 Kawasaki with this hydrofoil technology, and the result is the HB. This means that once you’re up to speed, the composite hull won’t touch the water’s surface, resulting in a smooth and “elevating” ride. As for how this whole contraption is propelled, two 8 kW (10.7 hp) motors mounted to the foil are strong enough to carry you around at speeds upwards of 70 kph (44 mph), all the while offering a “feeling similar to riding a two-wheeler.” The latter effect is provided with a redesigned steering system that allows the HB to be ridden by water lovers of varying abilities and ages.
past experience to good use and has created battery modules that monitor the state of each cell. They can be robotically assembled and, above all, bring 5.5 kWh of power to the HB; there are two of them mounted into the HB’s body in front of the rider. In all, Pelagion states that two of these offer a runtime of up to 4 hours. Charging takes that long too. Top that off with a phone mount and an app, and you're set.
So far, no footage has been revealed of the HydroBlade in action, but from my discussions with Pelagion, all will be revealed soon. As for the question on everyone’s mind, this bugger will be available for $19,000 (€18,300 at current exchange rates), so in line with the larger, more performant jet skis on the market. We’ll keep you updated on developments as we go along. Until then, sit tight, and start saving your lunch money.
