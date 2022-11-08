2023 Kawasaki Z and Ninja BEV Bow in Milan, Will Reach the Market Next Year

Kawasaki has unveiled a range of new prototype and production-spec motorcycles during its 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan. The Japanese marque is determined to be ready for the electric revolution, so it has prepared both full-electric and hybrid motorcycles. Kawasaki has decided not to ditch ICEs altogether, with 30 new entries for the 2024 and 2025 model years planned, but they will also make EVs.
The folks over at Kawasaki have even showcased an experimental prototype of the Ninja H2 that works with hydrogen. The supercharged motorcycle has direct injection and deploys compressed gaseous hydrogen as fuel.
Therefore, the stand involved the Ninja HEV, the Hydrogen H2, the Z BEV, and another BEV based on the Ninja. This article will focus on the Z and the Ninja BEV. For some reason, the latter is referred to as the Ninje BEV in the company's official YouTube video - both in the title and in the description. Yes, you read that right, the company unveiled a "Ninja-style machine" that is called Ninje in two places on the company's YouTube account, instead of Ninja. It may be an honest typo.
On the other hand, the brand might also try a different take on the name that has cemented its reputation with the Kawasaki brand, and one that needed no further explanation from an owner as to what it was.
First, the Z BEV, which is an updated version of the Z prototype that was first shown at Intermot. This latest version is closer than ever to a production specification, and it will go on sale in 2023 in Europe.
Riders who have the A1 license will be able to ride one on the street, so its performance will be comparable to what a conventional motorcycle with 125 cubic centimeters of displacement would offer. We are writing about an 11 kW (14.8 horsepower) motor that is energized by a 3.0 kWh battery.
Unlike the old prototype, this new Z EV has a license plate holder, a new cover for the motor, less bodywork for a more concentrated naked look, and wheels and brakes that might be borrowed from a smaller bike in the range, such as the Ninja 300, but the rest of the motorcycle looks more like the Z400, if we take a closer look at it.
The Ninja BEV or Ninje BEV, if the alternate version is correct, is another prototype that is based on a Kawasaki Ninja. This one comes with the bodywork of the Ninja 400, shares some components with the Z BEV, and also complies with A1 regulations in Europe.
It will be a beginner-class sportsbike that is also electric, and it is said to reach the European market in 2023. Performance specifications are not available at this time.
