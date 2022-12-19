Fourth-Gen 2024 Nissan Navara Feels More Like a Stylish EV Than a PRO-4X Workhorse

Currently, the Nissan Navara and Frontier mid-size pickup truck workhorses are two different things, even though until the 2022 model year they were (mostly) the same.
Today, the first dedicated Frontier version for the North American region, specifically developed to cater to the special needs of this important market, has been roaming the streets and rougher terrain patches for almost a couple of years, after the D41 third generation was introduced in February last year. So, it feels squeaky tough yet utterly fresh, right?
So, perhaps now is the right time for the Japanese automaker to start thinking about the fate of its international Nissan Navara version, especially since the D23 third iteration has been around for almost eight years. Or, at least, prepare a fashionable change of generations for the 2024 or 2025 model years, if we are to listen to counsel from Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube.
The pixel master has embarked on a true journey of full- and mid-size pickup truck discovery, as out of the most recent nine CGI ideas, no less than seven of his dreams were about these faithful workhorses. Now, to potentially culminate a digital job well done, the tenth imagined unofficial new-generation introduction has to do with the all-new 2024 or 2025 Nissan Navara.
Interestingly, the latter goes against the tough and beefy credo of its now-distant North American Frontier relative and instead adopts fashionable and ultra-stylish curves that are more proper of the fully electric Nissan Ariya crossover SUV rather than a mid-size pickup truck that is used to getting the PRO-4X job well done. Still, it does not look half bad – but rather stands out in a crowd of workhorses. Plus, it still retains the ICE lifestyle, even if only virtually.
So, perhaps now is the right time for the Japanese automaker to start thinking about the fate of its international Nissan Navara version, especially since the D23 third iteration has been around for almost eight years. Or, at least, prepare a fashionable change of generations for the 2024 or 2025 model years, if we are to listen to counsel from Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube.
The pixel master has embarked on a true journey of full- and mid-size pickup truck discovery, as out of the most recent nine CGI ideas, no less than seven of his dreams were about these faithful workhorses. Now, to potentially culminate a digital job well done, the tenth imagined unofficial new-generation introduction has to do with the all-new 2024 or 2025 Nissan Navara.
Interestingly, the latter goes against the tough and beefy credo of its now-distant North American Frontier relative and instead adopts fashionable and ultra-stylish curves that are more proper of the fully electric Nissan Ariya crossover SUV rather than a mid-size pickup truck that is used to getting the PRO-4X job well done. Still, it does not look half bad – but rather stands out in a crowd of workhorses. Plus, it still retains the ICE lifestyle, even if only virtually.