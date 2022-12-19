‘Minute’ GMC Hummer EV Imagined as ‘Affordable’ Mid-Size Electric Truck Offering

Today, the automotive industry is undergoing massive philosophical and technical changes, with the advent of the EV revolution and the expanding love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
As such, some manufacturers have thought that it would be safer to hedge their bets with EV crossovers, fully electric SUVs, and battery-powered trucks. Even across North America, where ICE tradition is deeply rooted among automotive fans, they are starting to become the norm, rather than a fashion statement.
So, no wonder that all Detroit automakers are gunning for a piece of the high-riding EV pie, including in terms of hulking full-size pickup trucks. And one of the behemoth examples is, without a doubt, the massive GMC Hummer EV, currently sold in Edition 1 trim and waiting for the pesky semiconductor crisis to end to unlock the other EV2, EV2X, or EV3X grades for sales.
Alas, the starting price is not exactly small, either. So, the rumor mill has thought it fashionable for GM to consider the potential of a smaller, mid-size GMC Hummer EV pickup truck to lead the segment’s first arrival, just like it did with the full-size Hummer EV against the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, or Ram 1500 Revolution BEV rivals, as well as the Chevy Colorado EV and GMC Sierra EV siblings.
Luckily, there is never some rumor mill smoke without an accompanying CGI fire – or at least that is the case with the fresh, digital mid-size GMC Hummer EV pickup truck presented courtesy of TopElectricSUV.com in one of their latest insider’s videos (embedded below). Naturally, this ‘smaller’ mini–GMC Hummer EV would also carry a more affordable price tag, and of course, there’s a hypothetical threshold already cooked up.
Alas, has anyone seen the price hikes of recent full-size EV pickup trucks like the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning? So, we can safely bet that if this ‘minute’ GMC Hummer EV does come out, it will be a lot more expensive than envisioned today, unfortunately!
So, no wonder that all Detroit automakers are gunning for a piece of the high-riding EV pie, including in terms of hulking full-size pickup trucks. And one of the behemoth examples is, without a doubt, the massive GMC Hummer EV, currently sold in Edition 1 trim and waiting for the pesky semiconductor crisis to end to unlock the other EV2, EV2X, or EV3X grades for sales.
Alas, the starting price is not exactly small, either. So, the rumor mill has thought it fashionable for GM to consider the potential of a smaller, mid-size GMC Hummer EV pickup truck to lead the segment’s first arrival, just like it did with the full-size Hummer EV against the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, or Ram 1500 Revolution BEV rivals, as well as the Chevy Colorado EV and GMC Sierra EV siblings.
Luckily, there is never some rumor mill smoke without an accompanying CGI fire – or at least that is the case with the fresh, digital mid-size GMC Hummer EV pickup truck presented courtesy of TopElectricSUV.com in one of their latest insider’s videos (embedded below). Naturally, this ‘smaller’ mini–GMC Hummer EV would also carry a more affordable price tag, and of course, there’s a hypothetical threshold already cooked up.
Alas, has anyone seen the price hikes of recent full-size EV pickup trucks like the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning? So, we can safely bet that if this ‘minute’ GMC Hummer EV does come out, it will be a lot more expensive than envisioned today, unfortunately!