Black Trucks Matter: Murdered-Out GMC Hummer EV Wants to Make a Statement

It’s not about impressing those into zero-emission high-riders anymore, as it already did that with its clever everything, wrapped in a modern-day looking package, but the GMC Hummer EV would turn more heads than usual dressed in such an attire.
But why ‘would’ instead of ‘does?’ For the simple reason that it is nothing more than a CGI. The rendering has ildar_project behind it, the same digital artist who gave us that widebody Jeep Avenger recently, and it follows a very simple recipe: black everything.
The dark hue has covered every panel of the vehicle, and it is the dominating shade up front too, where it no longer has any silver trim whatsoever, nor the typical chrome accents. The headlamps have been smoked too, and the wheels contribute to the special redesign, just like the privacy windows all around.
Simple but effective, this virtual transformation should happen in the real world too, where the GMC Hummer EV continues to keep enthusiasts up at night. It is highly versatile for an all-quiet machine, and it can be ordered in one of two body styles, pickup, and SUV. The one whose pixels got rearranged over the weekend is the family-friendly alternative, which features a real trunk instead of the workhorse’s open bed.
The GM-owned brand estimates the torque available at up to 11,500 lb-ft (15,592 Nm) in the most agile flavor, and the output at up to 830 hp in the SUV and 1,000 hp in the pickup. The former does the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.5 seconds, and the latter is half a second faster. 800 DC fast charging is available, giving the GMC Hummer EV up to 100 miles (161 km) in just 10 minutes, and the maximum driving range is rated at 300 miles (483 km) in the SUV and 350 miles (563 km) in the pickup.
