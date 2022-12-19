GMC Syclone Springs Back to Virtual Life, Has Twin-Turbo Mill and Just Two Doors

Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, recently started a decidedly cool throwback series explaining some of the work for his CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
His digital projects were far/wide-ranging and included neat stuff like the modernized Plymouth SRT GTX digitally lurking alongside the original Air Grabber, a ‘new’ Honda S2000 throwing angular CGI punches at the BMW Z4, or the virtually colorful 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 restomod the was actually hiding a massive Shelby Super Snake 825-horsepower surprise.
And that throwback look made us think their fruitful collaboration had come to its natural end. Well, we were wrong, and here is the pixel master continuing the CGI journey of rediscovery with “the return of the GMC Syclone!” Quite the assumed digital punch, right? Especially since they kept the original recipe of a cool, smaller high-performance version of the current mid-size offering, the GMC Canyon.
With just two doors, a modified body – both in terms of styling and as far as the menacing widebody aerodynamic kit is concerned – plus a lowered atmosphere to signal this is a sports truck and not a workhorse, this revived GMC Syclone has all the makings of a great CGI. Even the hidden elements paint the right digital picture, as we can easily imagine this to be a modernized, twin-turbo (instead of a single turbo) hoot, nothing less.
Unfortunately, as always, this is merely wishful thinking. This is quite saddening, frankly, because as opposed to other CGI revival projects from this ensemble, the reinvented GMC Syclone finally does not look just like any other restomod out there and instead actively refreshes the vintage concept with modern oomph and attire! Alas, perhaps someone will take notice and will do something SVE about it…
