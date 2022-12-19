One SAC to Rule Them All? 2024 BMW X6 M Imagined With Sharper Styling

The vehicle that started the whole crossover coupe craze, the BMW X6, is about to be renewed, with the mid-cycle refresh of the third generation that has turned three this year.
It has been spotted in different environments these past few months, mostly with a thin layer of camouflage wrapped around its face. In this instance, however, the vinyl stickers were artificially peeled off by the peeps at Kolesa, who stand behind these renderings.
Overall, the 2024 BMW X6 M has a sharper face, with new kidney grilles that are not as big as the ones equipping the M3 and M4, among others, big vents in the bumper, and new headlamps. Plausible CGI design aside, it is hard to tell whether it will actually look anything like this when it premieres. The same goes for the back end too, where it was sketched out with a slightly more aggressive diffuser, and new pattern for the taillights.
Since we are talking about a facelift and not an entirely new generation, the upcoming X6 M will still make use of the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 of its predecessor, which is also the heart of other M cars. We wouldn’t hold our breath for more power, because in all likelihood, it will still have 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque to play with. The current X6 M needs 3.8 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and has a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph) when had with the M Driver’s Pack.
A challenger to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe and Audi RS Q8, the facelifted BMW X6 M is perhaps a few months away from being unveiled. It will probably launch stateside for the 2024 model year, joining the regular versions powered by gasoline, with Europe maybe getting one or two diesels, as low-revving mills are still quite popular on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean.
