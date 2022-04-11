Facelifted BMW X6 M Spied Testing, Super Crossover Feels the Monday Blues

Having pretty much invented the crossover coupe segment, sprinkling it with a full-blown M version, BMW will continue to rival the likes of the Mercedes GLE Coupe and Audi Q8, and their AMG and RS variants, with the X6, and the X6 M. And it was the latter that has been spied in the open recently, in Germany, with its face under wraps, and its back end naked.
On a positive note, the grille hasn’t grown in size, but that’s hardly a surprise, considering that the normal X6 won’t be getting the double coffins either for the mid-cycle refresh.
The camouflage hides the obvious changes, such as the slimmer headlights, with new DRL signature, and the bumper. We can’t tell if the side air intakes are indeed smaller, but it appears that the central one is. Also, the side reflectors, mounted next to the front wheel arches, could suggest that BMW’s M Division was testing out the U.S.-spec model.
Don’t think that the German car firm’s engineers had forgotten to apply the vinyl stickers to the back end, because there isn’t anything worth hiding here. The tailgate design, bumper, diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes are identical, but these will eventually be updated. For now, only the BMW roundel, and the ‘X6 M’ (and perhaps ‘Competition’ too) badging were hidden beneath black tape.
A power upgrade shouldn’t be on the menu for the facelifted X6 M, whose twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine will likely still develop 592 hp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. With 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) bouncing off the walls, the current X6 M Competition can do the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, maxing out at 155 mph (250 kph), or 180 mph (290 kph) with the M Driver’s Package.
Nobody really knows when the updated X6 M will premiere, but since the normal X6 is understood to debut sometime in 2023, it will probably follow it a few months later.
