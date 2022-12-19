Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Spiced-Up Overlanding Accessories, Just Not in the U.S.

As people increasingly considered overlanding an adventure sport, carmakers adapted and started offering various accessories to toughen up vehicles for off-grid adventures. Chevrolet gets the Silverado ZR2 a big boost in the Middle East with a new range of overlanding accessories to turn the off-road truck into the ultimate travel companion.
Not that the ZR2 was in need of such upgrades, considering it is the most off-road capable truck in Chevrolet’s catalog. Factory-lifted and offered with race-proven off-road performance, the Silverado ZR2 is already an overlanding beast straight from the factory floor. But when it comes to extreme adventures, nothing can be considered too much. This is where the new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 kit proves invaluable, offering various improvements, from sleeping accommodations to performance enhancements.
At the heart of the new set of accessories sits a rack-mounted tent, which provides accommodation in all weather conditions. The tent mounts on the ZR2’s bed using a VentureTEC Rack with VentureTEC Mount Plates and offers 3.5 square meters (37.7 square feet) of sleeping surface. It comes with a wall-to-wall foam mattress for an ultimate glamping experience. A ladder makes it easy to climb into bed. The kit doesn’t need any drill or cut installation.
Utility Molle Panels are also offered, ensuring all the necessary gear is well secured and organized. The clutter-free Molle panels are specifically designed for the ZR2 and are easy to install with zero cutting or drilling. And since the truck’s bed is now open to improvements, the Black Bed Mat bed liner helps keep cargo secure by reducing shifting while simultaneously preventing damage to the truck bed floor surface.
Chevrolet also offers a High-Clearance Performance Cat Back Exhaust, which promises to unleash a few hidden ponies thanks to the increased exhaust velocity. It’s also said that it helps fuel economy, but considering the fat 6.2-liter V8 engine under the hood, we don’t expect miracles. The Off-Road Rocker Panels, the A-Pillar Lights by Baja Designs, and On-Board Air Compressor are rounding up ZR2’s adventure accessory offering.
Sadly, this set of accessories is only available for Middle-East customers. Nevertheless, the truck is well served by a wide range of aftermarket offerings in all markets, and overlanding fans know how to prepare for wild off-grid adventures. It would’ve been nice to have them from the Bow-Tie brand, though.
