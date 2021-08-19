2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Allegedly Derived From the LT Trail Boss

If you’re in the market for a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that’s capable of tackling off-road scenarios, your best choice would be the LT Trail Boss with the crew cab and short bed. According to sources close to General Motors, the ZR2 will build upon the features of the aforementioned trim.
GM Authority understands that the 2022 model comes with the Preferred Equipment Group 3LT whereas the LT and LT Trail Boss feature the 1LT and 2LT. Given this information, we can paint a clearer picture of the standard equipment list. From off-road suspension to hill-descent control, a few skid plates, heavy-duty air filter, two-inch lift for better ground clearance, dual exhaust, and a two-speed transfer case, there’s a lot to look forward to.
Previously spied with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory rubber that measures 275/70 by 18 inches, the half-ton pickup has been recently teased by General Motors with independent front suspension, leaf springs out back, and Multimatic DSSV dampers. Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve technology regulates oil flow as precisely as possible through shaped ports, and one particularly interesting application of DSSV is the Colorado ZR2.
Scheduled to launch after the mid-cycle refresh of the Silverado this fall, the LT Trail Boss-derived model should feature a small-block V8 and the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with the Ford Motor Company. The 6.2-liter small block, to be more precise, not the 5.3-liter motor.
Codenamed L87, this lump is good for 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque. I know that it’s not up to snuff in comparison to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Ford F-150 Raptor and the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 from the Ram 1500 TRX, but hear me out. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit knows it can’t make a dent in the popularity of those rivals, and looking at the bigger picture, an electric 'Rado is right around the corner.
The GMC Hummer EV pickup truck offers a glimpse into the powertrain of the e-Silverado, which is likely going to consist of two electric motors for lesser models and a three-motor setup for the performance version. The latter is rated at 1,000 horsepower and a misleading 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm) of torque that corresponds to wheel torque, not motor torque.
Previously spied with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory rubber that measures 275/70 by 18 inches, the half-ton pickup has been recently teased by General Motors with independent front suspension, leaf springs out back, and Multimatic DSSV dampers. Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve technology regulates oil flow as precisely as possible through shaped ports, and one particularly interesting application of DSSV is the Colorado ZR2.
Scheduled to launch after the mid-cycle refresh of the Silverado this fall, the LT Trail Boss-derived model should feature a small-block V8 and the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with the Ford Motor Company. The 6.2-liter small block, to be more precise, not the 5.3-liter motor.
Codenamed L87, this lump is good for 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque. I know that it’s not up to snuff in comparison to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Ford F-150 Raptor and the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 from the Ram 1500 TRX, but hear me out. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit knows it can’t make a dent in the popularity of those rivals, and looking at the bigger picture, an electric 'Rado is right around the corner.
The GMC Hummer EV pickup truck offers a glimpse into the powertrain of the e-Silverado, which is likely going to consist of two electric motors for lesser models and a three-motor setup for the performance version. The latter is rated at 1,000 horsepower and a misleading 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm) of torque that corresponds to wheel torque, not motor torque.