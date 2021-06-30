Ducati's MG-20 Proves That a Magnesium e-Bike Is Possible, It Also Folds Down

5 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Is an Unlikely Gasser, Flexes Meaty Hoosier Tires

4 Jeff Gordon’s Cyber Gray Corvette ZR1 Up for Grabs With 835-Miles on Its LS9 V8

3 Sitting 1963 Chevrolet Impala Still Looking Good, Begs for Full Restoration

More on this:

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Teaser Video Reveals Rear Leaf Springs

Silverado 1500 ZR2 rumors date back to when GM filed ZRX with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office two years ago . The nomenclature was subsequently changed to align the off-road truck with the Colorado ZR2, and finally, Chevy has confirmed the new pickup for the 2022 model year. 12 photos



The redesigned GMC Sierra 1500, for example, will be available with Super Cruise hands-free driving that supports towing. Similar to Cadillac, the Super Cruise system uses LiDAR map data in addition to real-time cameras, GPS, and state-of-the-art sensors that also monitor the driver’s awareness.



It’s unlikely



The video posted by Chevrolet further offers a glimpse at the chunky tires, bi-tone wheels with the bowtie caps in black, and the unmistakable sound of pushrods and eight cylinders. It’s obvious the 6.2-liter V8 will be the range-topping powertrain choice, but only GM knows the



For the 2021 model year, the small-block V8 is listed in the order guide for the Silverado under regular production code L87 with direct injection, variable valve timing, Dynamic Fuel Management, 420 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute, and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) at 4,100 rpm.



Coincidence or not, 2022 also marks the mid-cycle refresh of the half-ton workhorse. The redesign will bring quite a few changes to the front of the ‘Rado, along with interior upgrades and more technology than ever before.The redesigned GMC Sierra 1500, for example, will be available with Super Cruise hands-free driving that supports towing. Similar to Cadillac, the Super Cruise system uses LiDAR map data in addition to real-time cameras, GPS, and state-of-the-art sensors that also monitor the driver’s awareness.It’s unlikely the ZR2 features the Super Cruise suite, and the same can be said about the Silverado, at least in the first year of production. Expected to arrive in dealer showrooms this fall, the off-road trim level is rocking independent front suspension and leaf springs out back. Both axles are joined by Multimatic DSSV dampers that should help the pickup truck soak up road imperfections in daily-driving scenarios. Under heavy load such as large bumps while off-roading, the dampers firm up in the blink of an eye.The video posted by Chevrolet further offers a glimpse at the chunky tires, bi-tone wheels with the bowtie caps in black, and the unmistakable sound of pushrods and eight cylinders. It’s obvious the 6.2-liter V8 will be the range-topping powertrain choice, but only GM knows the output figures to it.For the 2021 model year, the small-block V8 is listed in the order guide for the Silverado under regular production code L87 with direct injection, variable valve timing, Dynamic Fuel Management, 420 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute, and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) at 4,100 rpm.