More on this:

Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup Will Feature Four-Wheel Steering

Chevrolet 's upcoming all-electric Silverado will be available with a four-wheel steering system. The all-electric Silverado will be based on the Ultium platform and will be the brand's first all-electric pickup truck. GM promises increased agility and a tighter turning radius at low speeds. 41 photos

It is worth noting that GM offered four-wheel steering in the Silverado range back in 2002, when it was called Quadrasteer.



The other news about the



All-wheel steering is not a recent technology in the automotive world, and you can thank Honda for that feat. Back in 1987, the Honda Prelude Si 4WS came out with a mechanical four-wheel steering system. Japanese automakers like Mazda, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and Nissan introduced similar systems at the time. The last iteration of 4WS from Honda came with an electric motor to operate the rear-wheel steering function. Other automakers refrained from employing similar systems for several years.



But that is not all, as the four-wheel steer, as General Motors calls the system, will also bring improved handling for the all-electric Silverado, as well as increased high-speed stability. At this point, it is important to note that the all-wheel-steering system for the electric Silverado will be available as an option, so not all versions of the model will get it.

Editor's note: Photo gallery also shows the current generation of the Chevrolet Silverado. Photo gallery also shows the current generation of the Chevrolet Silverado.

