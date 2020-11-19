Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pickup Truck Be Joined by 29 Other EVs by 2025

After the Ford Motor Company announced and teased the F-150 Electric, General Motors couldn’t sit on the sidelines and watch the Blue Oval duke it out with Tesla and Rivian. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has recently rolled out the GMC Hummer EV, but that fellow is too expensive at $112,595 for the launch edition.
General Motors is aware they need to go downmarket with their electric pickups, and this is where the “Chevrolet BET” enters the scene. Teased a few months ago in the guise of silhouette over a black background, the Battery Electric Truck is actually a Silverado with all-electric propulsion. This fellow also happens to be one of 30 electric vehicles that will be launched by 2025 according to the manufacturer.
Today at the Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference, the higher-ups at General Motors confirmed a full-size pickup, low-roof entries, crossovers, the facelifted Bolt EV, and Bolt EUV for the Chevrolet brand. GMC will be treated to the Hummer EV SUV and Sierra EV, Buick will add a few new crossovers to the lineup, and Cadillac has a few more tricks up its sleeve beyond the Lyriq and Celestiq.
“Climate change is real, and we want to be part of the solution by putting everyone in an electric vehicle,” said chief exec Mary Barra. “We are transitioning to an all-electric portfolio from a position of strength and we’re focused on growth. We can accelerate our EV plans because we are rapidly building a competitive advantage in batteries, software, vehicle integration, manufacturing, and customer experience.”
General Motors has also confirmed the second-generation Ultium chemistry, which is projected to deliver twice the energy density at less than half the cost of the Ultium batteries in the GMC Hummer EV. According to the U.S. automaker, “we’re already prototype testing this next-generation chemistry that will be available mid-decade.”
If you’re curious how much the Silverado EV will cost, the answer to that question comes courtesy of the Blue Oval. Head honcho Jim Farley recently criticized General Motors for going over the $100,000 mark with the Hummer EV, adding that Ford’s electric utility and commercial vehicles will range between “$45,000 and $70,000.”
Chevrolet can’t afford to let the Ford Motor Company undercut the Silverado EV, and looking at the bigger picture, these guys also have to take Tesla and Rivian into consideration. At the time of writing, the Cybertruck and R1T are available from $39,900 and $67,500.
