Is This the Electric Chevy Silverado? GM Rendering Shows Futuristic Design

With competition on the electric pickup truck market shaping up to be as fierce as possible, GM makes efforts to ensure it grabs a hefty slice of the pie. As such, while the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, with its six-figure financial side, will enter the upper side of the segment, Chevrolet has already confirmed an all-electric Silverado that will bet on the practicality card. And this rendering, which comes via official channels, might just offer a taste of things to come. 1 photo



We know the Golden Bowtie is working on an updated Silverado for the 2022 model year, with it set to be



And the truck shown here certainly displays the Silverado visual identity, adding a futuristic touch to the current styling while emphasizing the angular look of the vehicle.



The said description covers the front fascia and the hood, which packs an uber-aggressive design. However, the somewhat angular fenders are a nice addition, with these appearing to link the proposal to the said Hummer pickup.



The complex surface treatment on the sides of the vehicle is mixed with suicide doors and an equally unusual form for the rear side windows, albeit with the bed maintaining a traditional form, which feels like the way to go for most customers targeting a truck.



The white roof only makes the vivid orange hue covering most of the body stand out even more. And, if this rendering provides any clues towards the future styling of the Silverado EV , we can expect such colorful specs to serve the consumer side of the range. The fleet-destined application will obviously sport more modest finishes to keep the price in check.



As previously stated by the carmaker, the



The newcomer should offer multiple powertrain specs and Ultimum battery pack sizes. For one, the Hummer is set to offer battery capacities of up to 200 kWh while coming with between one and three motors.



Both vehicles are part of a plan that will see GM offer 30 new EVs by 2025, with two-thirds of these being available in North America.



