Chameleon Robot Changes Colors in Real-Time, Could Transform Military Technology

Invisibility is something we all crave, as we’ve been shown how cool it can be since young childhood, what with Tom and Jerry, Harry Potter and all. But for now, we have to stick with the next best thing, which is the art of camouflage. And this chameleon robot seems to master it impressively well.
A team of researchers in South Korea came up with a new camouflaging technology. They demonstrated its potential through a chameleon robot that automatically blends into the environment, changing its colors in real-time, depending on its surroundings.
To make the artificial chameleon work scientists used thermochromic materials that change their color when exposed to a certain temperature. Color sensors and stacked nanowire heaters were also used on the small robot.
In nature, real chameleons can instantly change the pigment on their skin to hide when they need to, but an artificial camouflage is another story, as it is very challenging to keep up with nature’s speed. As explained by Prof. Seung Hwan Ko, author of the paper on the biomimetic chameleon soft robot, published in Nature Communications, the nanowire heaters helped the team solve the problem. By heating really fast, the artificial skin of the robot could also get warm enough to change color in real-time.
In addition to quickly changing colors, this type of “skin” can also capture the patterns of its surroundings.
As far as the applications of the technology go, the possibilities are endless, but the first one mentioned by Ko and reported by Inverse, was the military one. Using the technology on soldiers’ uniforms could basically help them blend into any kind of environment.
But the Koreans’ new tech could be used by everyday consumers as well, for making a house look like it disappears, or for simply buying a color-changing hoodie.
For now, Ko and his team are conducting further research to improve their chameleon robot and deal with issues such as cold temperatures or snow, which affect their technology.
