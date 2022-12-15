The Hunchback of the Nurburgring: 2024 BMW X6 M Goes Apex-Hunting at the Racetrack

The third generation BMW X6 may not show its age yet, but the company is already prepping its mid-cycle refresh. Several prototypes of the LCI, aka facelift in BMW slang, have been caught testing recently, and the latest ones to have become the focus of the camera lens were in the hot M spec.
Spied at the Nurburgring while doing their thing, they did look mighty agile, but then again, that was expected, because the X6 M is very fast, not only in a straight-line, but at the racetrack too.
In all likelihood, the upcoming one will retain its predecessor’s power numbers, namely 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The current X6 M will eventually run out of breath at 290 kph (180 mph), on the condition that you get it with the optional M Driver’s Pack, and brags about taking only 3.8 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill.
BMW’s challenger to the likes of the Audi RS Q8 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe will get the usual styling updates at both ends. The changes will revolve around the front and rear bumpers, exterior lighting units, and grille, all of which will be new. And the best part about it is that the kidneys will not grow in size, so this means that the Munich firm has paid attention to what its clients want.
It is possible that the normal X6, expected with the usual gasoline powertrains, as well as one or two diesels in Europe perhaps, might be unveiled in the coming months, maybe launching as a 2024 model in the United States. The range-topping X6 M, on the other hand, should follow it shortly after, and we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that it too will hit dealers for the 2024 MY.
